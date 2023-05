NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2023 New Mexico Special Olympics Summer Games are set to begin Friday. More than 750 Special Olympic athletes will compete in track and field events, bocce, unified flag football, volleyball and other events.

Things will kick off Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the University of New Mexico Track Field complex. Official opening ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. Friday. The games will last through the weekend. For a full list of events go to the New Mexico Special Olympics website.