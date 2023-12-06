SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Office of the Attorney General has filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The complaint filed against Meta claims the company steered users to illegal photos and videos and “facilitated human trafficking within or affecting New Mexico.”

“It was fairly shocking to us, the speed and the volume of really outrageous attempts to solicit pornography from the children, to solicit sex from these children,” Attorney General Raúl Torrez told KRQE News 13 after an investigation into the platform.

The evidence: Investigators created fake accounts in an undercover operation to see how Meta’s platforms would serve content to children under the age of 15. After creating fake accounts posing as teenagers, investigators searched for terms like “teen” and “bikini.” Instagram’s algorithm then recommended the fake teenager accounts to other accounts that shared and purchased child pornography, the complaint filed by the attorney general claims. Instagram also recommended content including a photo of a naked child, the complaint adds.

Investigators also created a fake account posing as a “bad mom” who was offering her daughter for illegal trafficking. The fake account poses as an Albuquerque resident with gang affiliations who posts photos of her underage daughter. Through Instagram, the fake account was able to set up an illegal trafficking exchange of her daughter, the complaint from the attorney general says.

“Fundamentally, Meta has misled the public, it has misled parents, it has misled policymakers about how safe these [online] spaces are,” Torrez says.

This isn’t the first time the social media company has faced a lawsuit over concerns that the platform harms children. Dozens of states sued Meta earlier this year for allegedly boosting mental health issues. In 2021, then-New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas joined a multistate lawsuit against Facebook, claiming the platform didn’t have proper privacy protections. That 2021 lawsuit is still ongoing.

In response to the latest lawsuit, an unnamed spokesperson for Meta sent the following comment:

“Child exploitation is a horrific crime and online predators are determined criminals. We use sophisticated technology, hire child safety experts, report content to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and share information and tools with other companies and law enforcement, including state attorneys general, to help root out predators. In one month alone, we disabled more than half a million accounts for violating our child safety policies.“ -Meta Spokesperson

Torrez says the actions Meta currently takes (read more about that at this link) towards illegal content isn’t enough. He hopes that the latest lawsuit will force Meta to prioritize protecting children.

Torrez has this advice for parents in New Mexico: “They need to sit down with their kids, and they need to know exactly what they’re doing on these social media platforms, who they’re engaging with, what kind of information they’re sharing. This is a real-world risk that we’ve identified and uncovered and parents right now need to be aware and they need to take action.” Torrez says parents can reach out to his office if they or their children have come across illegal child content online.