NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of New Mexico Military Institute students in Roswell are being celebrated for their creative use of green chile.

One key ingredient in the student’s biodegradable science project is the use of green chile chaff, making sure no part of the chile goes to waste.

“We figured out that there is a waste product from roasting green chile. That is called green chile chaff,” said New Mexico Military Institute student Evan Kennedy.

Among many ingredients, the group of five students first began their research using chile chaff as an additive for biodegradable plastic.

“We had developed it so that our bioplastic used green chile, purple cabbage juice, and cayenne pepper powder. Those three products gave our bioplastic the ability to repel insects and deter weeds,” said Kennedy.

With some adjustments here and there, the student’s findings got them first place in the New Mexico Governor’s STEM Challenge, paving their entry into the International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas, Texas.

“We decided on using purple cabbage after reading our research paper about how one of the chemicals found inside purple cabbage is effective in killing and repelling aphids,” said New Mexico Military Institute student Lucas Tang.

The students explained their main goal with the biodegradable plastic, which doubles as an insect repellent and weed barrier will help farmers across the state.

“We want to test it more to see the long-term effects and how we can scale it to degrade at a certain time so that it works in the farmers’ favor, and if we can incorporate anything in it that would help crops grow in it and also test it a lot more,” said Tang.

With all-natural ingredients implementing the use of glycerin, vinegar, water, cornstarch, purple cabbage juice, and of course, chile chaff, the students said it takes about three days to make the biodegradable solution.

“You have to heat that up for about 10 minutes, and once it’s all mixed well, and it’s thick, you are going to lay it out and flatten it,” said New Mexico Military Institute student Isaac Perez.

Through hard work and determination, the project placed the students fourth in the international competition.

“Getting the reward is really, really special to us. It reflects how hard or the hard work we put into the project. We spent a lot of time doing this project,” said New Mexico Military Institute Associate Professor Demvia Maslian.

Maslian said the students are also considering making plastic grocery bags out of the material, their next step is to get their product patented.