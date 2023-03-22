NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large group of students from Coronado middle school and high school need help to move on to the next level in a business competition. These students have all competed regionally and at the state level for Business Professionals of America, showcasing their skills in real life careers. The students have now qualified for nationals in the business competition.

This is the largest number of students that has qualified for Nationals in recent memory, with sixty-five percent of the student body qualifying. Now, most of the students made it into the national competition that will take place in California on April 25th. The students need to raise $80,000 in order for the entire group to be able to compete.

“This group is preparing them to go out and get jobs to better themselves,” said Sara Trujillo, mom of BPA student. The money would cover travel expenses, food and hotel stays. So far they’ve been able to hold a few fundraisers in town raising a little over a thousand dollars. Now, they are also opening up donations through a GoFundMe.

Their next fundraiser is a cornhole tournament on April 1st. They are hoping to have a majority of their money raised by the end of March.