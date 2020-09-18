New Mexico students asked to show ‘What a Veteran Means’ to them

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If a vet plays an important part in your child’s life, the New Mexico Veteran Memorial Board wants to hear from them. The organization is kicking off a video contest called What a Veteran Means To Me.

Videos should be around a minute and will be judged on content, organization, production quality, and originality. Cash prizes will be given to first, second, and third place and the winners will be shown at a virtual Veteran’s Day ceremony later this year.

The contest is open to individual students from any New Mexico high school, middle school, home school, or elementary school. Entries must be submitted by October 9 and emailed to nmvmvideocontest@gmail.com. Winners will be announced in late October. More information is available on the Memorial’s Facebook page.