New Mexico student chosen for ‘Doodle for Google’ competition

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico kid could have her artwork appear on Google’s homepage. Esha Bhakta of Ruidoso Downs was chosen to represent New Mexico in the 12th annual Doodle for Google competition. Which tasked students with illustrating how they show kindness. Her doodle will go up against others from across the country.

“We are beyond excited that Esha was selected to represent New Mexico in this nationwide contest”, said Tim Coughlin in a news release Monday, CEO at Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln Counties.

You can vote for your favorite doodles all this week. Finalists from five different age groups will get a $5,000 scholarship. The winner will earn a $30,000 scholarship and their school will get a $50,000 technology package.

