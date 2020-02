LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The public has a chance to see behind the scenes at a prestigious local observatory.

New Mexico State University’s Apache Point Observatory near Cloudcroft is usually closed to the public but it’s holding a free open house on March 7. Inviting people to tour the facility, as well as participate in activities and demonstrations.

Apache Point has been ranked among the top college observatories in the United States.