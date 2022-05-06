LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University will not stand in the way of its graduate student workers from unionizing. Chancellor Dan Avizu said the university would not appeal the decision from the state’s Employee Labor Relations Board that allowed grad assistants to form a labor union.

There is no word on when those talks could happen but organizers tell our Fox affiliate KFOX in El Paso they hope it happens in the fall. University of New Mexico graduate workers had fought with the university last year over their ability to unionize. A UNM spokesperson told KRQE News 13 that the school is in a collective bargaining process with grad assistants on their first contract.