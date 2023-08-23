LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University (NMSU) has a new policy on what fans can bring into football games this season. Now, only clear bags will be allowed into the stadium.

Fans can carry their belongings in a clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag. This change comes after a rocky season last year: A fight broke out at a football game, and an NMSU athlete was involved in a retaliatory shootout at the University of New Mexico (UNM).

The Aggies’ first home game takes place this Saturday, August 26, against the University of Massachusetts; the clear bag policy will be in effect.