LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State University (NMSU) Police Department will conduct a multi-agency active shooter training and crisis management exercise Thursday afternoon at two locations on the Las Cruces campus.

The training will take place at the Aggie Health and Wellness Center and Rhodes-Garrett-Hamiel Hall. The exercise is closed to the general public and will involve a simulation of NMSU Police’s response plan to a major incident.

State and local agencies participating in the exercise include NMSU Fire Department, Las Cruces Fire Department, Mesilla Marshals, Las Cruces Police Department, Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State Police.