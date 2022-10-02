LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re in Las Cruces or near the New Mexico State University (NMSU) in October, you might notice a range of celebrations going on. A group with the university has announced multiple LGBT+ events and activities they will be hosting throughout the month.

“LGBT+ Programs is celebrating the most student traffic we have ever seen,” LGBT+ Programs Director Zooey Sophia Pook said. “Our clubs – AgGays, Gender Diverse Aggies, and Gay Anime Club – are hosting as many as 50 students each week, and our office is filled with excited students each day. We are also very excited now to host Students for Asian and Pacific Islander Student Support, as well as Students for Reproductive Rights. Our students have diverse backgrounds, and our programming reflects that. We want to address the intersectional barriers our students face and to help create a culture where all Aggies can feel included and be successful.”

NMSU LGBT+ Programs has dubbed October as “OUTober.” On October 1, a big kick-off took place in downtown Las Cruces. Families were welcome to see live entertainment, play children’s games, eat at food trucks, and see a parade.

The event on Saturday was only the beginning, however. The group will be hosting more events during the month. They are listed below.

Tuesday, October 11: National Coming Out Day – LGBT+ Programs is setting up outside Corbett Center Student Union where students can learn about the community from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, October 20: Lego Night at 6:30 p.m. in the LGBT+ Programs office in Corbett Center Student Union (Room 204a)

Tuesday, October 25: OUTober Drag Show at Corbett Center Student Union outdoor stage at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26: Free, rapid, confidential HIV testing from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Events are free for undergraduate and graduate NMSU students. Testing will be available for all students, faculty, and staff. Questions about the event can be directed to Pook at zspook@nmsu.edu.