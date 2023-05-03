LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – After allegations of hazing caused a “gut punch” to New Mexico State University, the school asked a law firm to review school policy. Now the law firm has concluded its investigation.

New Mexico State University (NMSU) hired Greenberg Traurig, LLP to review the school’s anti-hazing policy. The group also interviewed school staff, such as Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator Dr. Amber Burdge.

The law firm says NMSU was cooperative and candid with the investigation. Now, the law firm says the school should boost anti-hazing training.

“The hazing prevention and response training should be provided to all employees

and students, including athletes and students participating in fraternities and sororities,” the report summary notes. NMSU should also hire a third party to help the school review anti-hazing training material to make sure it’s up to date, the law firm says. The law firm also recommends NMSU use an independent third party to check the effectiveness of NMSU departments that respond to hazing allegations.

While the law firm looked into the school’s policy, the law firm did not look into the hazing allegations themselves. The law firm says NMSU’s Office of Institutional Equity and/or the Dean of Students Office are looking into the allegations.

There’s also a lawsuit filed against several players and coaches. That suit alleges three NMSU players harassed William “Duece” Benjamin and Shak Odunewu. Wednesday, May 3, Benjamin and Odunewu spoke out about the lawsuit at a press conference, where they said they’re prepared to go to trial but are also open to settling.