LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Funds have been allocated to preserve pages from the area. The New Mexico State University (NMSU) has received grants in order to digitize a series of historic letters.

Pages from the Amador family add up to around 15,000. The family settled in Las Cruces in the 1840s, and the letters have been used in border histories since the 1970s. According to the New Mexico Archives Online website, the family was prominent as they operated a hotel, general store, livery stable, and goods business in the area.

The letters are currently stored in NMSU’s archives. With a grant totaling $350,000, the university will work with students to translate and transcribe the documents for preservation.