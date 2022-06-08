LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is bringing back fashion camp to get kids into the fashion industry. The one-day camp is an immersive experience where participants learn about the fashion and textile industry, product development, social media influencing, brand building, and sustainable design.

The camp takes place July 13 in Gerald Thomas Hall on NMSU’s campus. It is open to high school students entering the 11th and 12th grades. Registration is required by July 5 and costs $15.