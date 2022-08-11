LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is adding to its evergrowing list of licensed products. NMSU is rolling out its own branded water called Wobble on the Water in support of New Mexico State athletics.
The name is a play on a popular line from NMSU’s fight song. The label was designed by an NMSU graduate. The water will be distributed statewide.