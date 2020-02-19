New Mexico State transfer student was accused of rape at Oklahoma State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An Oklahoma State Basketball player accused of rape is heading to New Mexico State. The freshman four-star recruit had been suspended from the team all season.

Now, the Aggie coach is explaining why he’s giving the player a second chance.

19-year-old Marcus Eatson was a high school basketball star and last year, the top hundred recruits from Buford Georgia committed to Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

“Everybody’s bigger, everybody’s faster, stronger… I can’t just pull my weight… There’s just a lot of things that go into it that I had to change for my game,” said Marcus Watson in an interview on CBS Sports.

Just two months into the school year, he was making headlines. In October a female student at OSU reported she left a bar with a group to go to Watson’s on-campus apartment.

Some of those people left, and she reported to the police that she told Watson, they would not be having sex. But says he wouldn’t stop and raped her.

The Cowboys coach wasn’t sure about Watson’s future with the team. He was suspended from the team before the season started, and although a school investigation uncovered misconduct, no charges were ever filed against him.

Last week it was announced he was transferring to New Mexico State. Aggie Head Coach Chris Jans told the Las Cruces Sun-News he looked into Watson’s past. He went on to say the university conducted an extensive background check on him prior to Watson agreeing to come to New Mexico State.

Under NCAA transfer rules, Watson has to sit out for the next year, however, he could be granted a transfer exception, allowing him to play at the beginning of next season.

According to news reports in Stillwater, the female accuser has been granted restraining orders against Watson.