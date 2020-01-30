Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

New Mexico State to halt student trips to China amid virus

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico State University says its study abroad office will not be sending students to China amid a virus outbreak that has sickened thousands and killed more than 100.

University spokeswoman Minerva Baumann told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the school will follow the U.S. State Department’s travel warning of “reconsider travel” to China until further notice. Baumann says New Mexico State doesn’t have any outbound students registered through Study Abroad who were planning to study in China this semester.

The move comes after Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, announced that students studying abroad with the school’s Shanghai international program will return home this week amid growing concerns of Wuhan coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞