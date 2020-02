LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is starting a new initiative for students involved in Greek life.

The initiative will create a committee that will review and support the needs of fraternities and sororities. They will also address issues like alcohol abuse, hazing and sexual assault.

The move comes after a student was shot and injured last year during a hazing incident. The Kappa Sigma Fraternity is suspended until 2025 and the alleged shooter is facing multiple charges.