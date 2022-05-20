LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University says it was able to save 75,000 tree seedlings from the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire. The university says the fire threatened its forestry research center which is dedicated to restoring forested lands devastated by fires. Staff scrambled to move 3M tree seeds from the center’s freezers to a staff member’s Las Vegas home.

As the fire threatened Las Vegas, they had to relocate the seedlings again. At the beginning of May, the fire hit the center’s property. Staff were able to save 75,000 seedlings which will be used for planting after the fire and used for research.