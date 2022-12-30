NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police will be out and about to start the new year. They’re trying to tackle the issue of non-sober drivers.

All throughout January, officers will be deploying sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols in every county in the state.

It’s a part of the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s “End DWI” campaign. Preliminary data on the state’s website showed that alcohol-involved traffic fatalities have been decreasing.