NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police will host its second round of gun buyback events in New Mexico during the first week of January.

The events will take place on Jan. 6, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Albuquerque, at the Expo New Mexico, located at 300 San Pedro, Gate 8 off Louisiana Blvd.

Farmington, at the Harriet B. Simmons Office, located at 101 W. Animas.

Las Cruces, at the First Baptist Church, located at 4201 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

Española, at the Española Annex Building, located at 1101 Industrial Park Rd.

People may anonymously hand in unwanted guns and receive Visa gift cards in return. Those who turn in guns will have an opportunity to receive a $100 Visa gift card for handguns, or a $200 Visa gift card for rifles and shotguns, while supplies last. Guns may be functional or non-functional.

Those who attend the events are asked to make sure all firearms are unloaded and leave the guns in the bed or truck of their vehicles. People are asked to stay in their vehicles as State Police will not accept people who walk up with firearms due to safety.

“We are providing people a resource to turn in unwanted guns; helping law enforcement combat violent crimes where guns are used and aiding in the reduction of accidental deaths and suicides. By holding responsible voluntary gun disposal events like this, we can all help make New Mexico safer,” said Troy Weisler, chief of the New Mexico State Police.

The gun buyback events are part of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s health order on guns. At the last gunbuy back event in Albuquerque on Nov. 4, NMSP ran out of gift cards to give to those who turned in their guns in two hours. This left some people disappointed.

Gun buyback events were also previously held on the same day in Las Cruces and Español. State Police collected 439 firearms across the three locations. NMSP said they expect a good turnout at the events on Jan. 6.