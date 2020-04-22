New Mexico State Police to hold virtual recruiting event

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - People all around the Southwest have been ordered to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic but Taos County is seeing a wave of people coming into New Mexico, seeking refuge.

Taos County Deputies are handing out informational fliers to people crossing into New Mexico. It talks about coronavirus precautions and information on the state's restrictions. They're doing this because they're seeing too much out-of-state traffic. Just a few miles south of the Colorado state line off Highway 522 is where Taos County Sheriff's Deputies are conducting some unusual traffic stops.