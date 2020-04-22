New Mexico State Police to hold virtual recruiting event

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The stay-at-home order has slowed some local law enforcement’s efforts to recruit new officers but state police want you to know they are hiring. The department is holding a virtual recruiting chat for anyone interested in learning more about state police and the application process. The event will be Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the New Mexico State Police Facebook page.
