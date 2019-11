ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police say they are ramping up action to catch drunk drivers in December.

Officials say all next month increased sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols will happen throughout the state. New numbers show 92 traffic fatalities between January and October involved alcohol.

Police say letting people know about the crackdown is part of an effort to change society’s attitude about drinking and driving.