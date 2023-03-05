SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico authorities said there was a bomb scare Sunday morning. The incident took place near Santa Fe.

According to New Mexico State Police (NMSP), a possible bomb was reported around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A driver near Bataan Boulevard and frontage road reported he thought someone could have placed a bomb in his vehicle.

NMSP’s Bomb Squad came to the scene with New Mexico Crisis Intervention Team. The squad cleared the vehicle and didn’t find a bomb.

The vehicle was given back to the driver and police cleared the scene. During the incident, the National Guard closed the frontage road area, and their facilities were placed on lockdown.

There’s not been any word on if any charges will be or have been filed.