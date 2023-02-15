LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police sergeant is facing a criminal sexual penetration charge in an alleged rape case. New Mexico State Police Sergeant Kevin Keiner is now on paid administrative leave while the case proceeds through the legal system.

According to court documents, charges were filed against Keiner Wednesday in San Miguel County District Court. New Mexico State Police say Keiner is accused of sexually assaulting an adult female.

Charging documents indicate the alleged incident happened at Keiner’s home in Las Vegas sometime after 11 p.m. on February 11. In a news release about the charge, New Mexico Police didn’t state if Keiner was considered “on duty” when the alleged incident occurred.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that investigators say the woman claims she left a bar around 9 p.m., got in an argument with a woman, then got in a fight her brother who allegedly shoved her to the ground. The woman told investigators she called Keiner, asking for a ride and to file a police report against her brother.

The woman told investigators Keiner picked her up from the house in his police uniform and patrol car. The woman says she rode in the front seat and was under the impression that Keiner was going to take her to the State Police office to file a police report.

However, the woman says Keiner took her to his house where they eventually had sex. Charging documents indicate the woman told investigators she never gave Keiner consent.

Keiner also spoke to investigators. He told investigators the intercourse was consensual. Keiner also admitted he picked up the woman in his patrol car earlier in the night, but alleges the woman made no mention of filing a police report and said she did not want to get her brother in trouble.

New Mexico State Police say Keiner has been with the department for seven years and is assigned to the Uniform Bureau in the Las Vegas District. NMSP Chief Tim Johnson released the following statement about the case today:

“Law enforcement officers are held to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and any act of misconduct by an officer erodes the confidence that the public has placed in us,” Chief Johnson said. “The New Mexico State Police will fully cooperate with the investigation. My officers work hard to establish trust in our communities, and we will not allow the actions of one officer to undermine our efforts.”

Court records indicate that Keiner has a warrant for his arrest. He’s facing one count of criminal sexual penetration (resulting in personal injury), a 2nd degree felony.