LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police officer is accused of raping a woman in Las Vegas. He is now on house arrest.

NMSP Sergeant Kevin Keiner was charged with rape. The charges stem from an incident where a woman said she was drinking and got into a fight with her brother. She allegedly called Keiner, who was on duty at the time, to pick her up, and he took her to his home.

That’s where she said he raped her.

A judge placed Keiner under house arrest in Albuquerque with a GPS monitor. He will have to submit to random drug and alcohol testing.