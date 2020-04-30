Live Now
New Mexico State Police searching for runaway juvenile

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating Itzel Villegas.

Villegas was last seen on April 28 in the area of the County Club Trailer Park located at 6151 Airport Road in Santa Fe. She is a 15-years-old Hispanic female, 5’2″ tall, weighs 140 lbs., has brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey and black sweater with purple and black glasses. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 841-9256, option 0.

