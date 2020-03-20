New Mexico State Police search for missing 68-year-old

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old Gloria Jaime Mandala. Mandala was last seen leaving her residence on Camino Don Benito on March 9 around 5 p.m. in El Prado, New Mexico.

Mandala is five-feet, three inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Mandala has a visible birthmark or tattoo in the middle of her forehead. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Mandala is believed to be driving a white 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe with a turquoise New Mexico license plate PLN-498.

Mandala is missing and is believed to be in danger if she is not located. Anyone with information regarding this missing endangered advisory is asked to call the NMSP at 505-425-6771 or 911.