NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police announced they have arrested one of their own officers. He was charged in relation to a sexual assault crime.

According to the release, in July 2022, Isaiah Cheromiah would go drinking with friends while he was an officer with the Grants Police Department. One night, the victim alleged Cheromiah sexually assaulted her while she slept.

State police placed Cheromiah on administrative leave in May of this year when the accusation came to light.

Cheromiah got the job with the State Police last November.

“I am deeply disturbed to learn that one of our officers has been arrested for sexual assault. The behavior displayed by this individual is completely contrary to the values and integrity that define a New Mexico State Police officer. We take immense pride in upholding the highest standards, and any breach of public trust is entirely unacceptable,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson. “We stand strong in our commitment to preserving the untarnished reputation of the Black and Gray uniform worn by over 650 dedicated men and women. As a department we stand firm against any officer violating our oath, so we took immediate action to ensure accountability. We are fully committed to safeguarding the public’s trust and fostering unwavering confidence in the New Mexico State Police.”

He was booked into jail on Friday.