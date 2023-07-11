SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say they’ve arrested 29-year-old Joseph William Costello of Fort Bayard, N.M. as part of the investigation into a bicyclist found deceased with several gunshot wounds.

On the morning of June 16, 2023, New Mexico State Police officers were called to check into a missing bicycle rider who had not returned home. Officers found his vehicle at the Dragon Fly Trailhead near Arenas Valley in Grant County. Later, search and rescue teams found Stephen Timmons dead with several gunshot wounds.

Now, police say they’ve made an arrest. State Police say Joseph William Costello has allegedly been involved in encounters with several individuals around the Dragon Fly Trail system over the last year. On July 7, 2023, the New Mexico Department of Public Safety’s lab analysis matched shell casings and projectiles at Stephen Timmons’ homicide scene with a handgun Costello had in his possession during a previous arrest, State Police say.

Costello has been charged with an open count of murder. He remains at the Grant County Detention Center as State Police continue to investigate.