New Mexico State Police looking for missing endangered man

LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are looking for a Lordsburg man missing since Thursday. Jonathan Proudlock, 25, was reported missing on September 9, 2021.

Proudlock is 5’11” tall, weighs 150 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. Officials say they’re not sure what he was last seen wearing. He is believed to be in the Albuquerque area and last reported to be in the area of 2211 Lomas Blvd. NE.

Anyone with information on Proudlock’s whereabouts is asked to call NMSP at 575-382-2500 option 0 or dial 911.

