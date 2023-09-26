SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is launching operations around the state, looking for drunk drivers and speeders.

On Tuesday, officers were sent out to Farmington, Aztec, Bloomfield, and Kirtland to combat DWI and enforce traffic laws.

Since the operation started last week, officers made more than 85 traffic stops that resulted in 70 citations and two arrests.

“The New Mexico State Police has the proud tradition of serving all cities, towns, and communities in this great state,” said NMSP Chief Troy Weisler. “Our commitment to every citizen in New Mexico is unwavering, and we will continue to provide the same level of professional service you have come to expect from State Police to all of New Mexico.”

State Police said it will continue operations like these throughout the rest of the year.