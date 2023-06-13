CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Over two days, New Mexico State Police (NMSP) conducted a “saturation patrol” operation near Clovis. The hope was to take on high-crime areas, and the numbers suggest success.

Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, NMSP used officers and their Aircraft Division to try to put a big dent in crime near Clovis. They issued more than 130 traffic tickets and made 18 arrests.

“As the New Mexico State Police, our mission is to serve all four corners of this great state and everywhere in between,” New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson said in a press release. “We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure our communities remain a safe and secure place to live for everyone.”

Of the arrests, 12 were for misdemeanors, and three were for felonies. One arrest was for a DWI, and two arrests were for narcotics-related charges. Police also said they seized 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.

NMSP plans on conducting similar saturation patrols in other parts of the state. In addition to combating crime, they hope to build positive relationships with the community with these patrols.