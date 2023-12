SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have now issued more than 1,000 tickets for speeding through the La Bajada Hill construction zone near Santa Fe.

State Police stepped up its traffic enforcement along that stretch of Interstate 25 on Oct. 12, 2023, after receiving reports of dangerous driving. A total of 43 speeding tickets were issued in the last week.

The traffic enforcement operation will continue until the work is complete.