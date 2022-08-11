CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have identified the suspect who was fatally shot by Eddy County Sheriff’s Office deputies. They say it started around 7:20 p.m. when deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in west Carlsbad. They say the victim told police her boyfriend, 48-year-old Gabriel Maestas was intoxicated and that they had gotten into a verbal fight. They say the victim told deputies he took her phone and a gun before he left.

Deputies got a tip on Maestas location and found him in an open field nearby. That’s when they told him to surrender but deputies say he pointed the gun toward them. That’s when two deputies shot at Maestas who was hit. He later died. No deputies were injured.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is still investigating the shooting.