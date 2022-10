ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a motorcycle crash killed a man north of Alamogordo. It happened on October 10 when police say 39-year-old Brian Steven Oberlander was traveling south on U.S. 54 and tried to pass a pickup also heading south.

Police say the Oberlander crashed and died on the scene. The investigation is still active but police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash and Oberlander was not wearing a helmet.