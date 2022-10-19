NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 285 between Roswell and Artesia Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. They say that a semi-tractor trailer was headed south behind a Chevrolet pickup when the pickup was rear-ended by the semi.

After impact, the pickup rolled killing 23-year-old Luis Alberto Borunda who died on scene. The driver of the pickup, a 51-year-old was taken to the hospital. A 47-year-old passenger also had injuries. Both were considered non-life threatening. The driver of the semi was not injured. Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.