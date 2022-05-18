FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash outside Farmington that killed a pedestrian. They say it happened May 16 just before 9:15 p.m., on U.S. 64 near Farmington. Their investigation showed that 63-year-old Keederson Benally was walking in the east lane of U.S. 64 when a truck traveling east hit Benally.

Benally died on scene. The driver of the truck was not injured and was released from the scene. Police say the driver was not intoxicated and will not be identified unless charged with a crime.