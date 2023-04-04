CARRIZOZO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash Monday morning on U.S. Highway 54 in Lincoln County. Officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. north of Carrizozo.

They say a vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Jay Drake Murrey was headed south on U.S. 54 and crossed the center line crashing head-on with a semi-truck. Murrey died on the scene and the driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and police say seatbelts were properly worn.