SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a double-fatal single-vehicle crash on I-25 south of Belen. On April 8, a vehicle headed northbound on I-25 crashed. Two of the passengers in the vehicle, Brittny Ramos, 21, and 65-year-old Manuel Medrano died on the scene. The 22-year-old driver and a 5-year-old were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

State Police say fatigue is believed to have contributed to the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were properly worn. The crash is still under investigation by State Police.