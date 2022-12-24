NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police are investigating a crash between two semi-trucks in eastern New Mexico. It happened on I-40 around noon Saturday just east of Grants.
Police said all lanes are closed in both directions, and traffic is being diverted onto State Road 124. If you’re traveling in the area, expect some delays.
KRQE is working to figure out more about what led up to the crash and what was inside those trucks that left quite a mess.