CIBOLA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a Cibola County shooting. It reportedly happened around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday.

According to NMSP, Taylor Von Littleton exited a Mustang and fired at least three shots at a van during a snowstorm on Interstate 40. Von Littleton allegedly fled and was pursued by law enforcement. The Mustang was found on a median near milepost 26, but the driver had fled.

A check on the vehicle showed it had been reported stolen from Texas, and a handgun was found outside the vehicle.

NMSP stated Von Littleton was discovered to be hiding in a dumpster in Rehoboth, New Mexico.

Von Littleton is expected to face multiple charges, including attempting to commit a felony, aggravated fleeing, and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

Authorities are still investigating.