ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An officer-involved shooting was reported out of Alamogordo. New Mexico State Police shared information about the incident Saturday morning.

State Police tweeted that they are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Hawaii Avenue in Alamogordo. They claimed Alamogordo Police and the Otero County Sheriff’s Office were involved.

State Police said the officer and deputy were okay, but the suspect was injured.

No other details have been released. Updates will be provided as soon as KRQE learns more.