HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting. The incident involved the Hobbs Police Department.
Story continues below:
- Community: New Mexico offering grants for community beautification
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque wants feedback on the 311 Community Contact Center
- New Mexico: What’s happening around New Mexico Mar. 24 – Mar. 30
- Crime: Vehicle stolen from Albuquerque mom who’s out of state to get treatment for baby
State police said the suspect was treated for injuries and then taken into custody. The officer is okay.
No other information was released.