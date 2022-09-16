CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash south of Carlsbad Thursday. They say a truck, driven by 27-year-old Tanner Walker, didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Porter Road and Carrasco Road and was hit by a truck just after 10:30 p.m.

Walker died on the scene. A 35-year-old man in Walker’s truck was airlifted to a hospital in Texas. A second passenger, a 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other truck and his passenger were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.