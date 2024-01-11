TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police identified what led up to a deadly multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 40, west of Tucumcari, on Monday.

Police said a semi-tractor trailer driven by a 21-year-old from Indianapolis, Indiana, was traveling west on Interstate 40 when it rear-ended a passenger van driven by David James McGarrah, 71, of Neosho, Missouri.

McGarrah and a 70-year-old passenger in the van were taken to the hospital where McGarrah died. The extent of the passenger’s injuries is not known at this time and police said the semi-truck driver was not injured.

The crash caused 43 other vehicles, including semi-trucks, to pile up. Police said there were multiple injuries reported. I-40 west was shut down for several hours on Monday because of the crash.

Inclement weather and driver inattention are believed to have contributed to the crash. Snow, wind, and icy conditions were present in the area of the crash on Monday. Police are continuing to investigate.