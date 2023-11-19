NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is asking state leaders for more funding to increase their pay. During a legislative finance committee hearing last week, State Police said a bump in pay would help with recruitment and retention.

“When you invest in DPS, in large part, you’re investing in law enforcement and criminal justice services across the state of New Mexico,” said Secretary Jason Bowie, New Mexico Department of Public Safety (DPS).

During a legislative finance committee hearing on Thursday, State Police said they were falling behind other police agencies across the state. DPS’s Cabinet Secretary Jason Bowie spoke in front of the committee asking for a 15% increase, which would bring them up to $38.48 for the fiscal year 2025.

“We’re falling behind our goal is to get our officers up to 38-48 an hour, which is a $5.13 increase or a 15% increase in order to remain competitive with some of the other agencies,” stated Secretary Bowie.

Secretary Bowie said at the hearing it’s been the goal of the legislature to make sure NMSP is the highest-paid agency. They’re asking for more than $14 million in their new budget.

He said right now, Albuquerque Police and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office pay more than State Police. Secretary Bowie said they need more funding because they often provide resources and information to other law enforcement agencies in the state. He also suggested creating a longevity pay plan. It would compensate officers based on the number of years they’ve been in the agency and help retain them.

“In the last year, the number of officers that are eligible to retire has doubled. That’s one of the reasons we’re really trying to push the longevity pay package to give us some extra incentive for people not to leave,” says

After the presentation, some made it clear they believed State Police deserved the pay bump.

“We know you guys are well-trained, well-equipped, and we want to keep it that way. We want to get you better trained and better equipped,” said Representative Jack Chatfield, (R) Mosquero.

In the hearing, no one spoke out against it. The proposed budget will go before lawmakers during the next legislative session.