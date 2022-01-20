New Mexico State Police announce lateral academy

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police announced this week they are taking applications for an upcoming lateral academy for current law enforcement officers. The officers will first take an 8-week long academy. They will then go to work in one of the 19 cities in the state that are in need of more officers.

Story continues below

During Tuesday’s State of the State address, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham governor proposed a 19% raise in pay for New Mexico State Police officers. KRQE News 13 reached out to NMSP to find out how many officers they are short.

NMSP is planning to offer lateral positions in the following communities:

  • Santa Fe
  • Las Vegas
  • Springer
  • Raton
  • Roswell
  • Carlsbad
  • Hobbs
  • Grants
  • Gallup
  • Espanola
  • Taos
  • Ruidoso
  • Clovis
  • Santa Rosa
  • Tucumcari
  • Farmington
  • Socorro
  • Silver City
  • Lordsburg

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES