New Mexico State Police announce lateral academy

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police announced this week they are taking applications for an upcoming lateral academy for current law enforcement officers. The officers will first take an 8-week long academy. They will then go to work in one of the 19 cities in the state that are in need of more officers.

During Tuesday’s State of the State address, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham governor proposed a 19% raise in pay for New Mexico State Police officers. KRQE News 13 reached out to NMSP to find out how many officers they are short.

NMSP is planning to offer lateral positions in the following communities: