RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash in New Mexico killed multiple people, New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said. It happened Saturday morning.

According to NMSP, a head-on fatal crash took place on US Highway 84 near Medanales around 3:30 a.m.

Two vehicles, each carrying two people each, crashed and started on fire. All four people died.

NMSP is investigating; if you have information about the crash, call 505-425-6771 option 1.