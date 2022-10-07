TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police reported three teens have been arrested in a murder case. Police said the investigation of the murder began on Wednesday.

Taos police contacted the New Mexico State Police to report a homicide in the 300 block of La Luz Drive in Taos. Investigators alleged a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds came to a neighbor’s door and said he had been shot with his mother around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Police were called in response to the shooting.

Officers with the Taos Police Department and New Mexico State Police responded to the scene. Shirley Reyes, 52, was found dead when officers arrived. The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital, and as of Friday afternoon, his condition is unknown.

The suspects in the case were identified as 16-year-old Javier Romero, 14-year-old Elijah Hamilton, and 14-year-old Rickey Fresquez. All three teens are from Taos, police said.

Later on Wednesday, Hamilton was brought to the police, and Romero was located by law enforcement. On Friday, Fresquez was brought to the New Mexico State Police office.

The teens were charged with first-degree murder (open charge), conspiracy, aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police are still investigating.